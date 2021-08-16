Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid weak Chinese data and fresh virus outbreaks Despite a weaker start to the week for the all share, banks, retailers and financials rose on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE slipped at the start of the week as disappointing data from China weighed on global sentiment.

Both retail sales and industrial production fell more than was forecast — a trend that analysts fear might worsen as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta strain...