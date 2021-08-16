MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid weak Chinese data and fresh virus outbreaks
Despite a weaker start to the week for the all share, banks, retailers and financials rose on the day
16 August 2021 - 18:51
The JSE slipped at the start of the week as disappointing data from China weighed on global sentiment.
Both retail sales and industrial production fell more than was forecast — a trend that analysts fear might worsen as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta strain...
