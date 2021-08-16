Markets

JSE slips on dull data out of China and Delta strain outbreaks

Chinese July retail sales and industrial production figures fell more than was forecast

16 August 2021 - 11:40 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as sluggish Chinese economic data and renewed Covid-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment.

Chinese July retail sales and industrial production figures fell more than was forecast — a trend that analysts fear might worsen as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with the spread of the highly infectious Delta strain...

