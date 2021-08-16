Markets JSE slips on dull data out of China and Delta strain outbreaks Chinese July retail sales and industrial production figures fell more than was forecast BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as sluggish Chinese economic data and renewed Covid-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment.

Chinese July retail sales and industrial production figures fell more than was forecast — a trend that analysts fear might worsen as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with the spread of the highly infectious Delta strain...