Markets JSE muted as markets digest progress in US infrastructure bill and threat of Delta strain Investors welcome news that the US Senate passed the infrastructure bill, though concern over the Delta strain of Covid-19 weighs on sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as progress in the US infrastructure bill contended with the concern over the Delta strain of Covid-19.

Investors welcomed the news that the US Senate has passed a $1-trillion US infrastructure bill, marking a significant victory for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda...