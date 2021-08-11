JSE muted as markets digest progress in US infrastructure bill and threat of Delta strain
Investors welcome news that the US Senate passed the infrastructure bill, though concern over the Delta strain of Covid-19 weighs on sentiment
11 August 2021 - 11:05
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as progress in the US infrastructure bill contended with the concern over the Delta strain of Covid-19.
Investors welcomed the news that the US Senate has passed a $1-trillion US infrastructure bill, marking a significant victory for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now