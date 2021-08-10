Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors eye US infrastructure package Delta variant of the coronavirus and its potential impact on the global economic recovery continues to cause uncertainty BL PREMIUM

The JSE hovered just shy of a record high on Tuesday, tracking firmer global peers as investors eye a US infrastructure package set to be approved by the Senate.

The all share closed just short of its record high, but still gained the most in a week with market leaders tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus overshadowing losses in miners on the day...