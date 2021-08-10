Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors eye US infrastructure package

Delta variant of the coronavirus and its potential impact on the global economic recovery continues to cause uncertainty

10 August 2021 - 18:21 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE hovered just shy of a record high on Tuesday, tracking firmer global peers as investors eye a US infrastructure package set to be approved by the Senate.

The all share closed just short of its record high, but still gained the most in a week with market leaders tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus overshadowing losses in miners on the day...

