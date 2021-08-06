Markets

Gold languishes near $1,800/oz as dollar firms

Spot gold heads to worst weekly performance since mid-June as investors await US jobs report

06 August 2021 - 07:57 Eileen Soreng
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHER PIKE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Bengaluru — Gold eased on Friday, clinging to the key psychological $1,800 level as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited a key US jobs report to gauge the Federal Reserve’s future policy stance.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,799.84/oz by 3.31am GMT, set for its worst weekly performance since mid-June. US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,801.80/oz.

“If we get a combination of really solid payroll numbers coming on the back of a hawkish rhetoric by the Fed, I think it’ll spook any interest rate sensitive markets like gold ... That’s why we’re seeing risk reductions right now,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

However, a complete meltdown in gold is highly unlikely and support level of $1,790/oz should hold, he said.

Jitters around tapering set in after Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida’s remarks that conditions for a rate hike could be met in late 2022 and that the central bank could start scaling back on its asset purchase programme this year.

Fed governor Christopher Waller also saw the possibility of reducing accommodative policy sooner than some expected, given the progress in economic recovery and improving labour market.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar index drifted higher, making gold less appealing for holders of other currencies.

The US non-farm payrolls report is due at 12.30pm GMT.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,027.61 tonnes on Thursday.

Silver fell 0.2% to $25.09/oz and was down about 1.5% for the week.

Platinum dropped 0.6% to $999.07/oz and was on track for its biggest weekly fall since June.

Palladium was flat at $2,649.71/oz and was headed for a second week of declines.

Reuters

Asian shares fall on Delta variant fears

Chinese blue chips slide as Beijing’s regulatory drive spurs volatility
Markets
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Weaker dollar and commodity prices boost ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as tech stocks slip
Markets
3.
Market data — August 4 2021
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as Naspers recovers from shock sell-off
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: China tech blows take shine off ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.