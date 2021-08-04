Markets

WATCH: Weaker dollar and commodity prices boost rand

RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about the local currency’s performance

04 August 2021 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The local unit has bounced back, recovering from July’s slump, when it almost crossed R15/$. The recovery has mainly been driven by commodity prices and a weaker dollar.​

Business Day TV discussed the activity in the currency market with RMB’s John Cairns.

