WATCH: Weaker dollar and commodity prices boost rand
RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about the local currency’s performance
04 August 2021 - 08:57
The local unit has bounced back, recovering from July’s slump, when it almost crossed R15/$. The recovery has mainly been driven by commodity prices and a weaker dollar.
Business Day TV discussed the activity in the currency market with RMB’s John Cairns.
