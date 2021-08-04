Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as tech stocks recover some losses Markets now await US nonfarm payroll data on Friday and the consensus is the country added 880,000 jobs in July BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer boosted by technology stocks recovering some losses as worries eased about China’s clampdown on the sector.

The local bourse broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, with Naspers — which owns 29% of Chinese internet giant Tencent via its global investment vehicle, Prosus — also firming for the first time in three days...