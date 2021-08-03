JSE slips as weaker US data and Delta variant weigh on sentiment
Rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of Asia and the US fuelled by the Delta variant continue to threaten global economic recovery
03 August 2021 - 12:24
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday while global markets were mixed as the fast-spreading Delta Covid-19 variant and weak US manufacturing growth weighed on sentiment.
Data on Monday showed that US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month, as raw material shortages persisted...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now