Markets JSE slips as weaker US data and Delta variant weigh on sentiment Rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of Asia and the US fuelled by the Delta variant continue to threaten global economic recovery BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday while global markets were mixed as the fast-spreading Delta Covid-19 variant and weak US manufacturing growth weighed on sentiment.

Data on Monday showed that US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month, as raw material shortages persisted...