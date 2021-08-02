JSE lifts on waning Chinese crackdown, and US infrastructure bill
Markets have opened in the green as it would seem reassurances from Chinese authorities have boosted sentiment
02 August 2021 - 12:16
The JSE was firmer on Monday along with its global peers as China’s regulatory crackdown seemed to have eased, while investors also welcomed progress in the US infrastructure bill.
China’s regulatory action disrupted markets last week. Authorities have since met investment banks to soothe investors’ fears that the crackdown would escalate...
