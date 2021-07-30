Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — IHAK Cybersecurity ETF
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
30 July 2021 - 10:14
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose IHAK Cybersecurity ETF as his stock pick of the day.
“My pick is an exchange traded fund [ETF] called IHAK and it’s one of the i-share ETFs. It’s an ETF that tracks the cybersecurity and technology index. I think it still has a lot of potential growth over time.”
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.