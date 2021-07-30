Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — IHAK Cybersecurity ETF

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

30 July 2021 - 10:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose IHAK Cybersecurity ETF as his stock pick of the day.

“My pick is an exchange traded fund [ETF] called IHAK and it’s one of the i-share ETFs. It’s an ETF that tracks the cybersecurity and technology index. I think it still has a lot of potential growth over time.”

