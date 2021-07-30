News Leader
WATCH: How to use sustainable finance instruments
Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Singh, talks to Business Day TV
30 July 2021 - 09:00
On this special edition of Future of Business with Nedbank CIB, Business Day TV speaks to the Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Singh, about sustainable finance instruments.
These issues are particularly relevant in a world in which the fundamentals remain weak in the wake of the economic pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
