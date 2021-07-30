Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How to use sustainable finance instruments

Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Singh, talks to Business Day TV

30 July 2021 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLGA YASTREMSKA
Picture: 123RF/OLGA YASTREMSKA

On this special edition of Future of Business with Nedbank CIB, Business Day TV speaks to the Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Singh, about sustainable finance instruments.

These issues are particularly relevant in a world in which the fundamentals remain weak in the wake of the economic pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Singh, talks to Business Day TV

Rand Water issues sustainability bonds to align with UN targets

The state-owned utility has become the first in Africa to raise capital with repayments linked to ESG performance
National
3 weeks ago

SARB's 100 years of fortitude

Reserve Bank is more transparent than it was before democracy
Business
1 month ago

ZEPH NHLEKO: DBSA plays a vital role in green financing and fighting climate change

Bank’s just transition framework will detail support for infrastructure development and investment
Opinion
1 month ago

G7 summit: SA can help strengthen climate diplomacy

SA could be part of a global collective strategy to retire coal within developing economies
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Investment trends 2021: The biggest wild card is ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Merafe Resources
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of Fed decision
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high as Fed holds ...
Markets
5.
JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Friday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.