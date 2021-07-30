Stock Watch
WATCH: Aspen and Netcare
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
30 July 2021 - 10:10
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Aspen as his stock pick of the day and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments chose Netcare.
Reeders said: “My pick is Aspen, technically it had a very nice breakout today, so technical target is probably about R210 on that.”
Hansjee said: “My pick is Netcare, something unexciting but one interesting point, because the third wave is seemingly under control, you’re getting the vaccination drive coming through and hospitals can benefit from a return to normalisation.”
