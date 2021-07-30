Markets

WATCH: Aspen and Netcare

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

30 July 2021 - 10:10 Business Day TV
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL NAGLE
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Aspen​ as his stock pick of the day and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments chose Netcare.

Reeders said: “My pick is Aspen, technically it had a very nice breakout today, so technical target is probably about R210 on that.”

Hansjee said: “My pick is Netcare, something unexciting but one interesting point, because the third wave is seemingly under control, you’re getting the vaccination drive coming through and hospitals can benefit from a return to normalisation.”

