WATCH: Aspen and Netcare

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Aspen​ as his stock pick of the day and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments chose Netcare.

Reeders said: “My pick is Aspen, technically it had a very nice breakout today, so technical target is probably about R210 on that.”

Hansjee said: “My pick is Netcare, something unexciting but one interesting point, because the third wave is seemingly under control, you’re getting the vaccination drive coming through and hospitals can benefit from a return to normalisation.”