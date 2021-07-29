Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Gold Fields
29 July 2021 - 12:06
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Gold Fields as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is Gold Fields, at the moment it trades at about a 50% discount when compared to international peers, which is the cheapest it’s been in around two decades. It has a strong balance sheet and high-quality operations. Quite frankly I think it’s cheap insurance at the current price.”
Or listen to the full audio:
