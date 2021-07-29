Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Gold Fields

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

29 July 2021 - 12:06 Business Day TV
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Gold Fields as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is Gold Fields, at the moment it trades at about a 50% discount when compared to international peers, which is the cheapest it’s been in around two decades. It has a strong balance sheet and high-quality operations. Quite frankly I think it’s cheap insurance at the current price.”

