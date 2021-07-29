Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high as Fed holds steady Naspers and Prosus rebound for a second straight day, but the former’s market cap is still down R44bn so far this week BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed at its highest level yet as investors cheered the US Federal Reserve’s latest comments on monetary policy.

The all share reached an intraday high of 69,761 points on Thursday, before settling at at 69,565 points, up 1.52% on the day...