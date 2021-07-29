MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high as Fed holds steady
Naspers and Prosus rebound for a second straight day, but the former’s market cap is still down R44bn so far this week
29 July 2021 - 18:49
The JSE closed at its highest level yet as investors cheered the US Federal Reserve’s latest comments on monetary policy.
The all share reached an intraday high of 69,761 points on Thursday, before settling at at 69,565 points, up 1.52% on the day...
