Decrease in US stocks lifts oil

Crude inventories fell 4.1-million barrels in the week to July 23, the EIA said, helped by lower imports and a decline in weekly output

29 July 2021 - 12:43 Reuters
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

London/Singapore — Global benchmark Brent oil prices rose above $75 a barrel on Thursday as crude inventories in the world’s top oil consumer, the US, fell to their lowest since January 2020.

Brent gained 43c, or 0.6%, to trade at $75.17 by 9.30am GMT, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 51c, or 0.7%, to $72.90.

In June, Brent topped $75 for the first time in more than two years but fell back in July on fears that the rapid spread of the coronavirus Delta variant could hurt demand and a deal reached by leading producers in Opec to boost supply.

“The [oil inventory] falls suggest the rise in cases of Covid-19’s Delta variant is having little impact on mobility,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

Crude inventories fell 4.1-million barrels in the week to July 23, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, helped by lower imports and a decline in weekly output.

The US economic recovery is still on track despite the rise in infections, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, flagging ongoing talks around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support.

“While the risk to the demand outlook could increase due to governments across Europe reducing permission for public gatherings, we note that markets have already undergone several rounds of mobility restrictions … yet, the global recovery was not significantly derailed,” Citi analysts said in a note.

Further support for prices came from Iran's statement that blamed the US for a pause in nuclear talks, which could mean a delay in a return of Iranian barrels to the market. 

Reuters

Global markets recover as Fed takes dovish stance

US $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill and China’s reassurances on tech crackdown add to positive sentiment
Asian stocks creep up as markets keep an eye on Chinese shares

US Federal Reserve signals it is not ready to pull back stimulus
Gold benefits from dovish US Fed and softer dollar

Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve has no plans to taper stimulus
Oil rises as stockpiles drop despite Delta spread

Brent crude prices top $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years
