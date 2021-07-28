Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Farmland Partner preference shares and Anglo American

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

28 July 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Farmland Partner preference shares as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Anglo American.

Combrinck said: “We’ve positioned ourselves in some floating rate corporate jets in the US, so when rates do go up you get more yield. The fixed yields are absolutely too low and one that we’ve picked up is called Farmland Partners. It’s the preference share and Farmland Partners is yielding about 6% at the moment.”

Nair said: “I’m going to be a little bit more conventional and a little bit more traditional. I agree with the view on the Anglo American play and I think Anglo American with that R200 dividend from Amplats and now your R70 dividend from Kumba, Anglo American is going to be sitting with tonnes and tonnes of cash, not quite sure how they are going to deploy it, but right now I think Anglo American is looking very cheap at current spot metal prices.”

