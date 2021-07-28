Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

28 July 2021 - 08:25 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Naspers as her stock pick of the day.

“Well, keep calm and carry on, and be brave when other people are fearful, use the opportunity and pick up a little bit of Naspers.”

