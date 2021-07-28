Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
28 July 2021 - 08:25
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Naspers as her stock pick of the day.
“Well, keep calm and carry on, and be brave when other people are fearful, use the opportunity and pick up a little bit of Naspers.”
