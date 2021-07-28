JSE firmer ahead of US Fed committee’s report
Investors await comments from chair Jerome Powell, who has been less dovish recently
28 July 2021 - 11:32
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, though its global peers were mixed as investors digested China’s clampdown on the technology sector, which has put global markets under pressure in the past days.
Naspers and Prosus each lost more than 7% over the past two consecutive sessions after Chinese competition authorities ordered Tencent — which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable — to stop exclusive music licensing deals. ..
