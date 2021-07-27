WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen and Impala Platinum

Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers chose Aspen as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Impala Platinum.

Gevers said: “I’ll pick Aspen, the capacity utilisation is one of the big stories for Aspen. Returns have declined with acquisitions but from current levels I believe that returns can increase and this vaccine story is already one area where they can fill that capacity that they have.”

Duys said: “I was quite encouraged by Anglo American Platinum’s results today, obviously it was expected to be good but specifically the special dividend that was announced and money being returned back to shareholders is the key theme. If you still want to play in the PGM [platinum group metal] space, you can also consider Impala Platinum; its capex profile is not onerous.”