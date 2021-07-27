Markets

JSE slips as China’s regulatory crackdown weighs on markets

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, fell as much as 9.5% in intraday trade on the Hang Seng

27 July 2021 - 11:56 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global peers mostly down as China’s crackdowns sent shock waves across global markets. 

The JSE all share was on track to end a five-day winning streak, pulled lower by tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus as the effect of the Chinese regulatory clampdown on the technology sector continued...

