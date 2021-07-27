JSE slips as China’s regulatory crackdown weighs on markets
Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, fell as much as 9.5% in intraday trade on the Hang Seng
27 July 2021 - 11:56
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global peers mostly down as China’s crackdowns sent shock waves across global markets.
The JSE all share was on track to end a five-day winning streak, pulled lower by tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus as the effect of the Chinese regulatory clampdown on the technology sector continued...
