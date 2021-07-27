Markets

JSE likely to be choppy given mixed signals on world markets

27 July 2021 - 08:20 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE is likely to have a disparate session on Tuesday, given mixed trading picture in Asia and after Wall Street powered to a record high.

Tencent and other big Chinese technology stocks fell 4%-5% amid lingering jitters of the regulatory crackdown in China. Tencent is being ordered to give up exclusive music rights in the latest regulatory clampdown.

The JSE is likely to feel the effect through Naspers which holds 29% of Tencent through Prosus unit. Naspers shares closed a whopping 7% down on Monday, its biggest one-day decline in since March 2020.

Elsewhere, the rand held steady against dollar but fared better compared to Monday when it came within a touching distance of R15/$, its weakest level since late March. The local currency is still down 3.7% against the dollar so far in July, hobbled largely by the strong dollar and negative sentiment stemming from the recent spate of violence and looting in SA.

Foreign investors sold a net R7.7bn worth of local shares over the past week, bringing the total net sales for the year so far to R62bn, according to the JSE data. Net bond outflows were R3.7bn over the past week, stretching net outflows for the year to R49.3bn.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop has attributed the rand’s weakness to risk-off sentiment, which is driven by the spread of the Delta variant, as well as higher interest rates in other emerging-markets such as Russia.

The rand was flat at R14.80/$, having recouped its losses overnight. 

Commodity prices, to which the rand closely track, were moderately weaker on the day. The spot price of platinum was off 0.65% to $1,059oz and gold price losing 0.17% to $1,7.95.11/oz.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens as Reserve Bank keeps repo at record low

The JSE firms, but Investec’s chief economist says last week’s violence clouds the economic outlook for SA
Markets
4 days ago

Oil inches up on tight supply

Investors bet on rising vaccination rates to help offset impact on demand
Markets
4 hours ago

Asia shares slip to seven-month low

Stocks fall as regulation concerns upend Chinese equities and strong US corporate earnings suck funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to be choppy given mixed signals on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Banks and retailers slump as unrest ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat after tug of war between ...
Markets
4.
China stocks in US suffer worst wipeout since 2008
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks firmer global markets ...
Markets

Related Articles

Tencent investor Naspers plunges amid China’s crackdown on tech companies

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MARKET WRAP: JSE flat after tug of war between industrials and miners

Markets

China bans commercial school tutoring in overhaul of $100bn sector

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.