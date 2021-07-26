Market data — July 26 2021

Beijing’s crackdown on its tech and education sectors has erased $769bn in value from US-listed Chinese stocks over five months
The government must assure those affected that unrest will not happen again
Nehawu declines to sign wage deal, but other parties make up a majority
Speculation is growing of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster of ministries
Sales at world’s biggest luxury goods group rose by 84% year on year as global travel rebounds and pandemic lockdowns ease
Michael Avery and his panel of experts debate the new social grant and how this will be funded.
AfCFTA aims to grow intra-African trade by more than 50%
Agreement formally ends mission in Iraq by the end of 2021 after more than 18 years there
And it is not over yet
In instances where access to vaccines is limited or impossible, drugs can be a manageable alternative
