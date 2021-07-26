JSE slips amid China’s tech sector crackdown
The local bourse is weaker and global markets are mixed as China’s regulators put tech giants under pressure
26 July 2021 - 11:43
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as markets were under pressure amid China’s widening tech sector crackdown.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, fell more than 8% in intraday trade after Chinese competition authorities ordered Tencent to stop a practice of exclusive music licensing rights, also levying a small fine, which follows similar action against other tech firms...
