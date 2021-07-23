Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE ends a volatile week up more than 2% The rand extended Thursday’s losses when the Reserve Bank had said the recent unrest in the country would affect GDP growth BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Friday as global markets recovered from a sharp sell-off at the start of the week, which was sparked by concerns that the Delta variant of the coronavirus will delay the global economic recovery.

After losing 2.59% on Monday, the JSE rose every day thereafter, bringing its gains for the week to 2.31%. The biggest winners for the week were industrial miners, retailers and industrials, which added 4.68%, 2.66% and 2.47%, respectively...