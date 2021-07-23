MARKET WRAP: JSE ends a volatile week up more than 2%
The rand extended Thursday’s losses when the Reserve Bank had said the recent unrest in the country would affect GDP growth
23 July 2021 - 18:17
The JSE closed firmer on Friday as global markets recovered from a sharp sell-off at the start of the week, which was sparked by concerns that the Delta variant of the coronavirus will delay the global economic recovery.
After losing 2.59% on Monday, the JSE rose every day thereafter, bringing its gains for the week to 2.31%. The biggest winners for the week were industrial miners, retailers and industrials, which added 4.68%, 2.66% and 2.47%, respectively...
