WATCH: Stock picks — ASML and Naspers

22 July 2021 - 08:40 Business Day TV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose ASML as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Naspers.

Shapiro said: “Just ASML, my best company, with incredible results out in Amsterdam today. They are just pumping, they make the machines that make chips, so just a wonderful result and I still think there’s upside.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Naspers, the shares are down 11% year on year, which is astonishing for Naspers, then buy the Naspers and swap it out for the Prosus, I think there is some upside there, just remember if you do sell it out and take the Prosus it’s a tax event and just make sure you understand the implications.”

