Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mastercard and Haidilao

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

21 July 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Mastercard as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Haidilao

Janse van Rensburg said: “My stock pick tonight is going to be Mastercard, obviously we saw a sell-off of it last night but things are starting to pick up and I think this is very much based on the fact that economies and geographical boarders are going to start to open up.”

Verster said: “I’m picking a company listed in Hong Kong, it’s a major restaurant chain called Haidilao. What makes them different from others is their service, they give you free snacks while you wait to enter the restaurant, because they are so popular and you can get a manicure or a pedicure while having your hot pot.”

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Mastercard as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Haidilao

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Central banks scramble to catch the digital currency train

Those failing to launch digital currencies could be left behind in terms of cross-border payments, ECB warns
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Mastercard SME Index: 61% of SA SMMEs plan for growth

SPONSORED | Upskilling staff, better data and insights, and digitisation offer highest growth potential
Companies
3 weeks ago

Rise of the machines as robots help with Covid-19

The robotics industry, particularly in China, may see a boom as service robots work in hospitals and other no-contact situations
World
1 year ago

Cautious return to ‘normal’ shopping in China

Consumers are slowly returning to shops that have been closed for weeks
World
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s ...
Markets
2.
JSE could see a rebound on Tuesday
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
4.
Oil dips after surprise increase in US stocks
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Banks and retailers slump as unrest ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.