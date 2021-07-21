Markets

Oil extends gains before data on US inventories

US Energy Information Administration will publish weekly information on country’s reserves later on Wednesday

21 July 2021 - 12:03 Ahmad Ghaddar
A worker is seen in front of an oil rig n Singapore in this April 21 2006 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LUIS ENRIQUE ASCUI
A worker is seen in front of an oil rig n Singapore in this April 21 2006 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LUIS ENRIQUE ASCUI

London — Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite, despite data showing an unexpected rise in US oil inventories last week and the prospect of a weaker demand outlook due to rising Covid-19 infections.

Brent crude futures gained 84c, or 1.2%, to $70.19 a barrel at 8.40am GMT, having earlier hit a session low of $68.63/bbl.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 84c, or 1.3%, to $68.04/bbl, after falling to $66.44/bbl earlier on Wednesday.

“Oil ... is appearing to have found support as risk appetite increases once again,” said Ricardo Evangelista, and analyst at ActivTrades.

“This support comes after the pronounced falls registered during the past few sessions, which were triggered by apprehension over the impact the Delta variant [of Covid-19] ... as well as the agreement between Opec+ countries to increase production,” he added.

Oil prices dropped on Monday after a deal by Opec and allied producers,  together known as Opec+, to boost monthly supply by 400,000 barrels a day from August through December. The sell-off was worsened by fears that a rise in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in major markets such as the US, Britain and Japan would affect demand.

A potential rise in US stockpiles weighed on prices earlier in the session.

US crude stocks rose by 806,000 bbl for the week ended July 16, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a big fall in inventories. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

JPMorgan analysts said global demand is expected to average 99.6m bbl/day  in August, up by 5.4m bbl/day from April. But they also said: “We only see demand [in the fourth quarter of 2021] recovering another incremental 330,000 [barrels a day] vs a normalised 2019 baseline as colder weather sets in for the northern hemisphere and the peak travel season is behind us.”

Reuters

JSE firms as global stock markets regain ground

Emerging-market currencies are mainly on the back foot as risk appetite remains low
Markets
3 hours ago

Investors pile into safe-haven assets as Covid-19 cases soar

European stocks rose ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to convey a dovish tone
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold loses ground as investors turn to dollar as safe-haven bet

The dollar is winning the risk asset race amid the fear that the contagious Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global economic recovery
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE could see a rebound on Tuesday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s ...
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
4.
JSE firms as global stock markets regain ground
Markets
5.
Oil dips after surprise increase in US stocks
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — Mastercard and Haidilao

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.