MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks firmer global markets after Covid-19 sell-off Oil prices extend gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provids support

The JSE tracked firmer global markets as equities continued their rebound from a sell-off at the start of the week.

The local bourse extended Tuesday’s gains on Wednesday as international markets recovered from a slump on Monday after fears over a surge in Covid-19 infections, specifically of the Delta variant, spooked investors, with money moving back to the dollar and US treasuries...