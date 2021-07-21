MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks firmer global markets after Covid-19 sell-off
Oil prices extend gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provids support
21 July 2021 - 18:49
The JSE tracked firmer global markets as equities continued their rebound from a sell-off at the start of the week.
The local bourse extended Tuesday’s gains on Wednesday as international markets recovered from a slump on Monday after fears over a surge in Covid-19 infections, specifically of the Delta variant, spooked investors, with money moving back to the dollar and US treasuries...
