WATCH: Stock pick — Grindrod Shipping

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Grindrod Shipping as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is Grindrod Shipping, it’s not necessarily the most topical and certainly it does trade rather thinly and it had an absolute alignment of stars in terms of performance, and their dry bulk shipping, where prices have skyrocketed, and partly a result of the economy switching back online globally, but also a surge in commodity demand from China. So, we’re expecting some decent numbers out of them in the coming weeks.”