Markets

JSE could see a rebound on Tuesday

20 July 2021 - 08:02 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE could rebound on Tuesday amid signs of stability on global markets.

While Asian stock markets were still on edge amid rising Covid-19 cases fuelled by the coronavirus Delta variant, stock futures in Europe and Wall Street suggested that these markets could bounce back, after a sharply weaker session on Monday.

Commodity prices also steadied, after dropping sharply as investors pondered the implications of rising cases on global growth.

The spot price of Brent marginally up (0.13%) to $68.84 a barrel, after falling by up to 7%,  hobbled by demand concerns and after oil cartel Opec decided to ramp up output.

The lower international prices is positive for SA as it a net importer of the commodity. The rand, meanwhile, was resilient against the dollar despite a market rout over the past 24 hours.

The local currency held steady at R14.55/$, having recovered from the three-month lows of R14.70/$ touched last week in the week the social unrest.

JSE-listed mining stocks are also likely to recover after bearing the brunt of the lower commodity prices, while retailers could make a comeback after selling off last week in the wake of social unrest. On Monday, the JSE all share fell 2.59%.

Elsewhere,  the US treasury bonds were well supported, given the bout risk-off environment over the last 24 hours. The yield on the US treasury note was last 1.19%, the lowest level since February.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank guidance in focus as violence threatens outlook

Central bank expected to keep interest rates on hold, but its tone will be watched for signs of policy normalisation
Economy
1 day ago

Oil falls over surplus fears as Opec+ agrees to boost output

Ministers give nod to increase supply to cool prices as the global economy recovers from the pandemic
Markets
1 day ago

Global markets struggle, continuing their losing streak

The Stoxx 600 slid 1.4% and London's FTSE fell 1.3% as England scrapped Covid-19 restrictions
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases ...
Markets
2.
JSE could see a rebound on Tuesday
Markets
3.
Market data — July 8 2021
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Grindrod Shipping
Markets
5.
Wall Street ends sharply lower on Delta variant ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases weigh on global sentiment

Markets

Asian shares hit one-week lows as safe-haven asset gold inches up

Markets

Uptick in dollar caps gold gains amid fears over Covid-19 infections

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.