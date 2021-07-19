Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases weigh on global sentiment Mining stocks performed the worst, while major indices were also down on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Monday on concerns that rising Covid-19 cases and the spread of a contagious variant in some countries would slow the global economic recovery.

The local burse fell the most in a week as renewed fears over Covid-19 outbreaks in the US and Europe resurfaced, with the spread of the Delta variant of particular concern...