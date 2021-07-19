Markets JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases weigh on global sentiment Investor worries have resurfaced over Covid-19 outbreaks in the US and Europe, with the spread of the Delta variant of particular concern BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers as the increase in Covid-19 cases and the spread of more dangerous variants in some countries weighed on sentiment.

Investor worries have resurfaced over Covid-19 outbreaks in the US and Europe, with the spread of the Delta variant of particular concern...