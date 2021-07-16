Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How the riots and looting affected the rand

TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers talks to Business Day TV about the currency's performance

16 July 2021 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Unrest in the country has taken its toll on the rand, and has seen the local unit lose its position as the year’s top emerging-market performer.

Business Day TV spoke to TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers about the currency.

TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers talks to Business Day TV about the currency's performance

MARKET WRAP: Retailers bounce after Tuesday’s rout

The rand broke a two-day losing streak but still traded above R14.50/$ all day
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Banks and retailers slump as unrest continues

Rand falls to its weakest level against the dollar in more than three months, boosting mining stocks
Markets
2 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: As social contract falls apart, poor don’t give a hoot about rand

Currency’s reaction to political dramas has been continuously revisited whenever it plunges into crisis
Opinion
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: The anatomy of our economic crises

SA assets and incomes are highly exposed to changes in global risk, tumbling during a crisis and then soaring when calm is restored
Opinion
1 day ago

Rand stabilises as troops sent in to restore order

Currency recovers slightly after falling 2% during widespread looting
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners and retailers pull the JSE ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Friday ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — Qualcomm and SA banks
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as investors digest situation in SA
Markets
5.
Oil heads for weekly fall as Opec looks to lift ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.