WATCH: How the riots and looting affected the rand
16 July 2021 - 08:50
Unrest in the country has taken its toll on the rand, and has seen the local unit lose its position as the year’s top emerging-market performer.
Business Day TV spoke to TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers about the currency.
TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers talks to Business Day TV about the currency's performance
