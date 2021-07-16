Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower, but manages to eke out gain for the week Banks, listed property and retailers were the worst hit stocks for the week, losing 5.6%, 5.01% and 4.46%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed lower on Friday but ended the week slightly higher, with some sectors hit harder than others as local focus remains on damaged businesses and infrastructure caused by civil unrest, and its effect on the economy.

This week saw businesses and infrastructure being damaged and destroyed as looting and vandalism took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal...