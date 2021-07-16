JSE slips as investors assess cost of unrest
16 July 2021 - 12:05
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, on track for its second day of losses, as local focus remained on damaged businesses and infrastructure caused by civil unrest, and its effect on the economy.
Economic activity remained subdued in the wake of days of looting and vandalism in which hundreds of businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were damaged or destroyed...
