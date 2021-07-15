WATCH: Stock picks — Qualcomm and SA banks

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Qualcomm as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA banks.

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Qualcomm simply because Bloomberg pointed it out as one of the 10 shares to watch.”

McCurrie said: “I’m repeating myself from last week. SA banks you are buying at a 6%-8% forward dividend yield one year out, that’s properly cheap.”