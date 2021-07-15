Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Qualcomm and SA banks
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
15 July 2021 - 08:42
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Qualcomm as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA banks.
Shapiro said: “I’m going for Qualcomm simply because Bloomberg pointed it out as one of the 10 shares to watch.”
McCurrie said: “I’m repeating myself from last week. SA banks you are buying at a 6%-8% forward dividend yield one year out, that’s properly cheap.”
