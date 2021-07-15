Markets JSE muted as investors count unrest’s toll News of the deployment of more SANDF personnel to affected areas serves as a calming influence BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Thursday as markets struggle for direction after days of unrest that damaged or destroyed businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), the number of shops looted exceeds 800, with more than 100 razed by fire. The council is warning that South Africans could run out of food as trucks cannot deliver goods to stores and retail warehouses have been destroyed...