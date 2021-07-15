JSE muted as investors count unrest’s toll
News of the deployment of more SANDF personnel to affected areas serves as a calming influence
15 July 2021 - 11:39
The JSE was little changed on Thursday as markets struggle for direction after days of unrest that damaged or destroyed businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
According to the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), the number of shops looted exceeds 800, with more than 100 razed by fire. The council is warning that South Africans could run out of food as trucks cannot deliver goods to stores and retail warehouses have been destroyed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now