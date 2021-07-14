Markets

WATCH: Why sustainability-linked bond sales are gaining popularity

RMB’s head of sustainable finance and ESG advisory, Nigel Beck, talks to Business Day TV

14 July 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Sustainability-linked bond sales have accelerated in 2021 as investors start to see value in green fixed income assets.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s head of sustainable finance and ESG advisory, Nigel Beck, to discuss this emerging trend.

