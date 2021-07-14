News Leader
WATCH: Why sustainability-linked bond sales are gaining popularity
RMB’s head of sustainable finance and ESG advisory, Nigel Beck, talks to Business Day TV
14 July 2021 - 08:14
Sustainability-linked bond sales have accelerated in 2021 as investors start to see value in green fixed income assets.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s head of sustainable finance and ESG advisory, Nigel Beck, to discuss this emerging trend.
