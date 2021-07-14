Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Tencent and Life Healthcare

Karl Gevers from Benguela Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments talk to Business Day TV

14 July 2021 - 08:35 Business Day TV
Karl Gevers from Benguela Fund Managers chose Tencent as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Life Healthcare.

Gevers said: “Even though it’s a Chinese stock I’m going with Tencent. You can buy it at a discount through Naspers but whether that discount will diminish over time is the question. Tencent itself has come under pressure with the regulatory requirements and has risk in China and it’s comeback about 30% from its high in February.”

Du Toit said: “I’m going for Life Healthcare so the business is basically 60% SA hospital business and then 40% of the business comes from a BMI scanning business in the UK. I think the hospital stocks have been hard during the Covid crisis and we do see the earnings starting to recover now as the vaccine rollout continues.”

