Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 July 2021 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“Given what is happening with high stock prices and with the Delta variant, I think I’m going to go with cash.”

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

World markets head for record highs ahead of US inflation report

Investors buoyed by surprisingly strong export data from China and forecasts that US June CPI will be lower than previous month
Markets
20 hours ago

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Monday amid extended lockdown

Local leisure, travel and hospitality stocks may be under strain as level 4 restrictions remain
Markets
2 days ago

Nepi Rockcastle disposes of two Serbian malls

The largest landlord in Central and Eastern Europe wants to focus on owning malls in investment-grade markets
Companies
20 hours ago

JSE muted as SA firms feel pressure of riots and looting

Banks and retail stocks have been under pressure as those businesses have been affected by the violence
Markets
21 hours ago

Asian stocks climb after record highs on Wall Street

MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares tracks overnight  rally in New York
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
Market data — July 1 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.