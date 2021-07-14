Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
14 July 2021 - 08:19
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose cash as his stock pick of the day.
“Given what is happening with high stock prices and with the Delta variant, I think I’m going to go with cash.”
