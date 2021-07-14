Markets MARKET WRAP: Retailers bounce after Tuesday’s rout The rand broke a two-day losing streak but still traded above R14.50/$ all day BL PREMIUM

Retailers and miners led the gains on the JSE as investors digested the extent of the damage that the unrest in the country has caused businesses.

Local sentiment has been under pressure over the past few days as the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have destroyed malls and shopping centres. Soldiers have now been deployed to the two provinces to help police manage the situation...