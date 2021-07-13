WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold Ashanti and Mediclinic

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose AngloGold Ashanti as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Mediclinic.

Kunze said: “We’re looking at AngloGold Ashanti, I have mentioned it once or twice before, it’s a difficult stock pickers’ market out there, but for us it’s cheap, it’s a single-digit PE [price-earnings ratio], it’s almost at its 52-week low, it’s down 70% year to date.”

Smit said: “I’m going with Mediclinic, I picked it last week as well, but just once again to reiterate, the vaccine [programme] in Switzerland is far better than ... here, the Middle East as well. So they’re sitting with basically about 60% of their businesses in First World countries, so it’s a bit of a rand hedge from where the currencies are at the moment.”