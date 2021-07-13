WATCH: Stock pick — Home Depot

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Home Depot as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go with the US stock, it is the name of Home Depot, it is in the US and is the largest home improvement store. It has a massive footprint and it did really well in the pandemic when people got stimulus cheques and they stayed at home and fixed up their homes. It also benefits from the very strong housing market which we’re seeing in the US at the moment.”