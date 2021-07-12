Rand slumps as Zuma-linked violence tarnishes country’s reputation
The rand fell back to R14.50/$ on Monday as meek police response raises questions about the country’s long-term political stability
12 July 2021 - 09:31
UPDATED 12 July 2021 - 19:02
The rand fell the most in six months as violence sparked by former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest closed businesses and even Covid-19 vaccination sites , striking another blow to an economy already under pressure from coronavirus restrictions.
SA’s currency fell more than 2% on Monday , breaching R14.50/$ and trading weaker than R20/£ for the first time in almost two months as violence that initially started as sporadic acts in KwaZulu-Natal spread to the economic powerhouse of Gauteng. The inability of the country’s security forces to foresee or prevent the violence raised concerns about the country’s long-term political stability among potential investors...
