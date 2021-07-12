Markets Rand slips amid rise in political violence and Covid-19 numbers The rand lost 1% in early trade on Monday, worse than its peers, as SA grapples with an extended lockdown and violent Zuma-related protests BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track for its worst day against the dollar in almost a month on Monday, slipping more than 1% as the market grappled with the twin blows of violent political unrest and an extension to level 4 restrictions.

Former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration has prompted violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, and there are concerns of escalation amid calls for a national shutdown on Monday...