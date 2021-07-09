MARKET WRAP: JSE regroups after volatile week
All share rebounds from Thursday’s steep loss with Sasol the biggest winner amid a slew of negative developments
09 July 2021 - 18:43
The JSE regained a good portion of Thursday’s steep losses on Friday as risk sentiment ended on a high after a bumpy ride this week.
The all share gained the most since early May, closing 1.75% higher to 66,385 points. It ended the week with a gain of 0.09%...
