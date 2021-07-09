Markets

JSE stabilises after steep sell-off

Market recoups some of Thursday’s losses but investors remain wary

09 July 2021 - 12:15 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE stabilised on Friday after suffering its biggest one-day drop since mid-September on Thursday, casting doubts about the durability of the so-called reflation trade.

The reflation trade refers to a recovery in the global economy from the effects of Covid-19...

