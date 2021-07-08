News Leader
WATCH: Are global markets recovering?
BlackRock chief fixed income strategist Scott Thiel talks to Business Day TV about global market activity
08 July 2021 - 07:45
Global markets wrapped up the first half of the year at record highs — mainly due to the recovery in economic activity.
But can the momentum be sustained amid inflation concerns and the possibility of tighter monetary policy?
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to BlackRock chief fixed income strategist Scott Thiel.
