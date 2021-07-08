JSE tracks weaker in line with world markets
Resource stocks in particular pressured the overall market, falling in sympathy with commodity prices
08 July 2021 - 12:02
The JSE fell by the most in three weeks on Thursday, caught up in a global risk-off environment, which played out in a weaker rand.
The all share index fell 1.03% to 66,117.55, as the top 40 slid 1.21%..
