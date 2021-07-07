Markets JSE firmer ahead of release of Fed minutes Investors are hoping the minutes from the Federal open market committee meeting will provide clarity on interest rates and stimulus measures BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors awaited the release of minutes from the June Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting.

Investors are hoping the minutes from the meeting will provide clarity on the interest rate trajectory and indicate where the Fed stands on its emergency stimulus measures. The minutes will be released at 8pm local time...